    Blue Angels Perform at Spirit of St Louis Airshow [Image 2 of 16]

    Blue Angels Perform at Spirit of St Louis Airshow

    CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 11, 2022) Recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America hand out stickers to children at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, June 11, 2022. The U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are the headliners of the show, with their appearance marking the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 00:41
    Photo ID: 7266872
    VIRIN: 220611-N-JH293-1048
    Resolution: 3600x2395
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: CHESTERFIELD, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    airshow
    Spirit
    Navy
    Blue Angels
    recruiting
    NTAG

