HIMARS load in Air National Guard C130 Hercules

A U.S. Air Force Air National Guard C130 Hercules assigned to 133rd Airlift Wing, St. Paul, Minnesota, is staged with a U.S. Marine Corps High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, aboard in support of exercise Valiant Shield 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2022. Exercise such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

