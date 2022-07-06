Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS load in Air National Guard C130 Hercules [Image 8 of 8]

    HIMARS load in Air National Guard C130 Hercules

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    A U.S. Air Force Air National Guard C130 Hercules assigned to 133rd Airlift Wing, St. Paul, Minnesota, is staged with a U.S. Marine Corps High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, aboard in support of exercise Valiant Shield 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2022. Exercise such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 23:47
    Photo ID: 7266866
    VIRIN: 220607-M-PQ459-1120
    Resolution: 6002x4001
    Size: 14.82 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS load in Air National Guard C130 Hercules [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    HIMARS
    IMEF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    C130 Hercules
    ValiantShield
    5/11 Detachment

