HIMARS load in Air National Guard C130 Hercules

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lauren Wood, a loadmaster with Air National Guard, 133rd Airlift Wing, St. Paul, Minnesota, guides a U.S. Marine Corps High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, onto a U.S. Air National Guard C130 Hercules in support of exercise Valiant Shield 2022. Exercise such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

