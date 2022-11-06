Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Performs During Rose Festival [Image 5 of 5]

    Navy Band Performs During Rose Festival

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Sailors assigned to Navy Band Northwest, Passage perform at the Grand Floral Parade as part of the Portland Rose Festival and Fleet Week 2022, June 11. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez).

    This work, Navy Band Performs During Rose Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Portland Fleet Week
    Rose Festival
    NRNW
    NRNPASE-W

