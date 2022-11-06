Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Parade [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Parade

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Navy Band Northwest band march at the Rose Festival Parade during Portland Fleet Week 2022, June 11. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 20:00
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Parade [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Victoria Galbraith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Portland Fleet Week
    Rosefest
    NRNW
    2022

