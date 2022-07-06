NMCB-5 executes Field Training Exercise

220607-N-PG340-1187 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (June 7, 2022) Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Robert Evans (left) and Builder 1st Class Remie Acosta with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 participate in a mass casualty drill during Operation Turning Point, also known as their Field Training Exercise, at San Clemente Island. Operation Turning Point is an around-the-clock exercise that focuses on constructing advanced bases while maintaining proficiency in tactics and survivability. NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

