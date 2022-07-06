Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-5 executes Field Training Exercise [Image 53 of 55]

    NMCB-5 executes Field Training Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    220607-N-PG340-1184 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (June 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 and Marines with 7th Engineering Support Battalion participate in a mass casualty drill during Operation Turning Point, also known as their Field Training Exercise, at San Clemente Island. Operation Turning Point is an around-the-clock exercise that focuses on constructing advanced bases while maintaining proficiency in tactics and survivability. NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 19:04
    Photo ID: 7266762
    VIRIN: 220607-N-PG340-1184
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-5 executes Field Training Exercise [Image 55 of 55], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    Naval Construction Group 1
    7th Engineering Support Battalion

