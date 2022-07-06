220607-N-PG340-1184 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (June 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 and Marines with 7th Engineering Support Battalion participate in a mass casualty drill during Operation Turning Point, also known as their Field Training Exercise, at San Clemente Island. Operation Turning Point is an around-the-clock exercise that focuses on constructing advanced bases while maintaining proficiency in tactics and survivability. NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 19:04 Photo ID: 7266762 VIRIN: 220607-N-PG340-1184 Resolution: 3085x2057 Size: 1.47 MB Location: US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-5 executes Field Training Exercise [Image 55 of 55], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.