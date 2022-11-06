653rd RSG and 319th CSSB continue rigorous field work at CSTX 22

A Soldier attached to the 653rd Regional Support Group hammers in stakes to secure a power generator while in support of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 22, June 11, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The CSTX is a joint exercise that prepares units for operational deployments around the globe. The 653rd RSG is a part of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) headquarters and provides military and logistical support to the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

