Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    653rd RSG and 319th CSSB continue rigorous field work at CSTX 22 [Image 2 of 2]

    653rd RSG and 319th CSSB continue rigorous field work at CSTX 22

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    A Soldier attached to the 653rd Regional Support Group hammers in stakes to secure a power generator while in support of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 22, June 11, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The CSTX is a joint exercise that prepares units for operational deployments around the globe. The 653rd RSG is a part of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) headquarters and provides military and logistical support to the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 18:24
    Photo ID: 7266737
    VIRIN: 220611-A-EK137-211
    Resolution: 3248x4000
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 653rd RSG and 319th CSSB continue rigorous field work at CSTX 22 [Image 2 of 2], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    653rd RSG and 319th CSSB continue rigorous field work at CSTX 22
    653rd RSG and 319th CSSB continue rigorous field work at CSTX 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    653rd RSG
    CSTX 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT