A Soldier attached to the 653rd Regional Support Group hammers in stakes to secure a power generator while in support of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 22, June 11, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The CSTX is a joint exercise that prepares units for operational deployments around the globe. The 653rd RSG is a part of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) headquarters and provides military and logistical support to the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 18:24
|Photo ID:
|7266737
|VIRIN:
|220611-A-EK137-211
|Resolution:
|3248x4000
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 653rd RSG and 319th CSSB continue rigorous field work at CSTX 22 [Image 2 of 2], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT