A Soldier attached to the 319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion guides a forklift carrying a shipping container during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 22, June 11, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The CSTX is a joint exercise that prepares units for operational deployments around the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 18:24 Photo ID: 7266736 VIRIN: 220611-A-EK137-007 Resolution: 5646x3463 Size: 3.82 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 653rd RSG and 319th CSSB continue rigorous field work at CSTX 22 [Image 2 of 2], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.