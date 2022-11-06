A Soldier attached to the 319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion guides a forklift carrying a shipping container during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 22, June 11, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The CSTX is a joint exercise that prepares units for operational deployments around the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)
This work, 653rd RSG and 319th CSSB continue rigorous field work at CSTX 22 [Image 2 of 2], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
