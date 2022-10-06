Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (Jun. 10, 2022) - Rear Adm. Brad Dunham reports as Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) to presiding officer, Commander, Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell during the CNAFR change of command ceremony in the Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 hangar at Naval Base Coronado, Jun. 10. CNAFR mans, trains and equips the Naval Air Force Reserve in order to provide enduring operational support and strategic depth to Navy forces that win in combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

