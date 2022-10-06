Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Holds Change of Command [Image 14 of 16]

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Holds Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    SAN DIEGO (Jun. 10, 2022) - Rear Adm. Brad Dunham reports as Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) to presiding officer, Commander, Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell during the CNAFR change of command ceremony in the Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 hangar at Naval Base Coronado, Jun. 10. CNAFR mans, trains and equips the Naval Air Force Reserve in order to provide enduring operational support and strategic depth to Navy forces that win in combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

