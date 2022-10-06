Rear Adm. Scott Jones Retires after 38 Years of Service

SAN DIEGO (Jun. 10, 2022) - Director, Reserve Warfare OPNAV N0959 Rear Adm. Scott Fuller, (left), salutes former Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) Rear Adm. Scott Jones (right) after presenting Jones the American flag during the flag detail for Jones’s retirement ceremony in the Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 hangar at Naval Base Coronado, Jun. 10. CNAFR mans, trains and equips the Naval Air Force Reserve in order to provide enduring operational support and strategic depth to Navy forces that win in combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

