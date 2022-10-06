Georgia Army National Guard First Lieutenant Adreana Chebat, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team delivers a convoy brief prior to movement at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 10, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 16:53
|Photo ID:
|7266625
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-NJ230-975
|Resolution:
|6756x4826
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Convoy Brief [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
