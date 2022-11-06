Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment rehearse entering and exiting a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during annual training at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 16:51
|Photo ID:
|7266616
|VIRIN:
|220611-A-NJ230-929
|Resolution:
|6883x4914
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cold Load Training [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
