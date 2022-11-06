142nd Security Forces Squadron holds Change of Command Ceremony

142nd Security Forces (SFS) Commander, Lt. Col. Ryan Barton is presented with a meritorious service medal by Mission Support Group commander, Col. David Shattls on June 11, 2022 at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. The medal was given in recognition Col. Barton's performance as the SFS commander from August of 2020 to June of 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

