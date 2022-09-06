Two Michigan Air National Guard firefighters fight a fire from a fire truck performing night burn training during Agile Rage 22, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., June 9, 2022. Agile Rage provides realistic training opportunities for both the Air Force and our coalition partners, so they can better operate in the battlefield of the future.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 12:39
|Photo ID:
|7266450
|VIRIN:
|220609-Z-ZH169-1100
|Resolution:
|4688x3125
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Latvian, Michigan Air National Guard firefighters perform night burn [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT