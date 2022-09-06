Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvian, Michigan Air National Guard firefighters perform night burn

    Latvian, Michigan Air National Guard firefighters perform night burn

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Two Michigan Air National Guard firefighters fight a fire from a fire truck performing night burn training during Agile Rage 22, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., June 9, 2022. Agile Rage provides realistic training opportunities for both the Air Force and our coalition partners, so they can better operate in the battlefield of the future.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian, Michigan Air National Guard firefighters perform night burn, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Air Force
    National Guard
    127th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Agile Rage 22

