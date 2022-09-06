Latvian, Michigan Air National Guard firefighters perform night burn

Two Michigan Air National Guard firefighters fight a fire from a fire truck performing night burn training during Agile Rage 22, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., June 9, 2022. Agile Rage provides realistic training opportunities for both the Air Force and our coalition partners, so they can better operate in the battlefield of the future.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

