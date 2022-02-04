Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 14]

    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Nine competitors from across the 1-128 Infantry Regiment contended against one another in the 2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition, which included a series of mentally and physically challenging tasks including the Army Combat Fitness Test, day and night land navigation, army warrior tasks, a 12-mile road march, call for fire exercise, and an appearance board at Fort McCoy April 1-2. (32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 12:33
    Photo ID: 7266438
    VIRIN: 220401-Z-OK054-156
    Resolution: 3869x5804
    Size: 10.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition
    2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1-128 Soldiers Compete to be Named their Battalion's Best Warrior

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Army
    #NationalGuard"
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #ArmyNationalGuard
    #RedArrow
    "#32IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT