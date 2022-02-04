Nine competitors from across the 1-128 Infantry Regiment contended against one another in the 2022 1-128 Battalion Best Warrior Competition, which included a series of mentally and physically challenging tasks including the Army Combat Fitness Test, day and night land navigation, army warrior tasks, a 12-mile road march, call for fire exercise, and an appearance board at Fort McCoy April 1-2. (32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman/Released)

