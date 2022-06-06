Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) taxi an MH-60S Nighthawk attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 9 on the flight deck, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 07:05
|Photo ID:
|7266089
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-TL968-1064
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, GRF Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT