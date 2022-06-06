GRF Flight Operations

An MH-60S Nighthawk attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 9 takes off from USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

