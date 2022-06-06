Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Flight Operations

    GRF Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    An MH-60S Nighthawk attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 9 takes off from USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    VIRIN: 220606-N-TL968-1040
    This work, GRF Flight Operations, by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

