    Khaan Quest Participants Listen To Negotiations in Peacekeeping Operations Brief [Image 2 of 2]

    Khaan Quest Participants Listen To Negotiations in Peacekeeping Operations Brief

    ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jamia Odom 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Participants from the Command Post Exercise (CPX) at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, listen to a brief on Negotiations in Peacekeeping Operations.


    The class was interactive with the multinational staff splitting up into groups to answer questions to frequently asked questions.


    Exercises like Khaan Quest 2022 contribute to enhancing regional peacekeeping capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, thus fostering the importance of peacekeeping operations worldwide.


    The multinational exercise is co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 06:49
    Location: ULAANBAATAR, MN 
    HHC 297th Regional Support Group Attend Peacekeeping Operations – Khaan Quest 2022
    Khaan Quest Participants Listen To Negotiations in Peacekeeping Operations Brief

