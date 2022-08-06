HHC 297th Regional Support Group Attend Peacekeeping Operations – Khaan Quest 2022

Participants from the Command Post Exercise (CPX) at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, listen to a brief on Negotiations in Peacekeeping Operations.



Lt. Col. Rafael Pacheco of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 297th Regional Support Group and 1st Lt. Altantulga Jargalan of 1st MONBATT (Mongolian Battalion) discuss peacekeeping operations.



The class was interactive with the multinational staff splitting up into groups to answer questions to frequently asked questions.





Exercises like Khaan Quest 2022 contribute to enhancing regional peacekeeping capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, thus fostering the importance of peacekeeping operations worldwide.



The multinational exercise is co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces.

