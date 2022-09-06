Mobile Bay celebrates May birthdays

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2022) Commanding Officer Capt. Brandon Burkett, left, from Waterloo, Iowa, and Seaman Bryan Candelaria Gonzalez, from San Diego, cut a birthday cake baked for Sailors with May birthdays aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
