PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2022) Commanding Officer Capt. Brandon Burkett, left, from Waterloo, Iowa, and Seaman Bryan Candelaria Gonzalez, from San Diego, cut a birthday cake baked for Sailors with May birthdays aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 22:48 Photo ID: 7265852 VIRIN: 220609-N-CO548-1059 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 295.66 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay celebrates May birthdays [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.