PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2022) Sailors heave in the phone-and-distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AKE 202) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 22:49
|Photo ID:
|7265848
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-CO548-1200
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|263.35 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Bay conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Yukon [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
