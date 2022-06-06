PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2022) Sailors heave in the phone-and-distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AKE 202) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 22:49 Photo ID: 7265848 VIRIN: 220606-N-CO548-1200 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 263.35 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Yukon [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.