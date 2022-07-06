Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    A fuel truck makes its way down a hot and dusty trail en route to refueling vehicles assigned to the 653rd Regional Support Group, as the unit participates in Combat Support Training Exercise 22, June 7, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The CSTX is an exercise that prepares units for deployments around the globe. The 653rd RSG is a part of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) headquarters and provides military and logistical support to the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 22:33
    Photo ID: 7265850
    VIRIN: 220607-A-EK137-749
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 653rd RSG ramps up field activities at CSTX 22 [Image 2 of 2], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    653rd RSG
    CSTX 22

