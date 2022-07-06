653rd RSG ramps up field activities at CSTX 22

A fuel truck makes its way down a hot and dusty trail en route to refueling vehicles assigned to the 653rd Regional Support Group, as the unit participates in Combat Support Training Exercise 22, June 7, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The CSTX is an exercise that prepares units for deployments around the globe. The 653rd RSG is a part of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) headquarters and provides military and logistical support to the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

