A Soldier from the 653rd Regional Support Group serves dinner at the newly opened temporary dining facility, part of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 22, June 10, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The CSTX is an exercise that prepares units for operational deployments around the globe. The 653rd RSG is a part of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) headquarters and provides military and logistical support to the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 22:33 Photo ID: 7265845 VIRIN: 220610-A-EK137-407 Resolution: 5663x3629 Size: 3.69 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 653rd RSG ramps up field activities at CSTX 22 [Image 2 of 2], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.