    Cyber Good Guys [Image 2 of 2]

    Cyber Good Guys

    NIANTIC, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. John Randall 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    Joint forces attend classroom training during Cyber Yankee 2022 on Camp Nett, CT 5-18 June 2022. Cyber Yankee is a regional exercise promoting interagency communication and cooperation during a cyber attack. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. John Randall)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 19:20
    Photo ID: 7265707
    VIRIN: 220607-A-MN507-0023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: NIANTIC, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Good Guys [Image 2 of 2], by SSG John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cyber Bad Guys
    Cyber Good Guys

    NGB
    Connecticut National Guard
    Cyber Yankee

