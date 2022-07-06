Joint forces plotting their attack during Cyber Yankee 2022 on Camp Nett, CT 5-18 June 2022. Cyber Yankee is a regional exercise promoting interagency communication and cooperation during a cyber attack. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. John Randall)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 19:20
|Photo ID:
|7265706
|VIRIN:
|220607-A-MN507-0021
|Resolution:
|4968x2921
|Size:
|762.45 KB
|Location:
|NIANTIC, CT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Bad Guys [Image 2 of 2], by SSG John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
