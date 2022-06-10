Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding General Change of Command 20220610 [Image 7 of 8]

    Commanding General Change of Command 20220610

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Brig. Gen. Julie L. Nethercot relinquishes command of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. and the Eastern Recruiting Region, to Brig. Gen. Walker M. Field during a change of command ceremony aboard MCRD Parris Island, S.C., June 10, 2022. Brig. Gen. Nethercot has commanded MCRD and the ERR since June of 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding General Change of Command 20220610 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

