Commanding General Change of Command 20220610

Brig. Gen. Julie L. Nethercot relinquishes command of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. and the Eastern Recruiting Region, to Brig. Gen. Walker M. Field during a change of command ceremony aboard MCRD Parris Island, S.C., June 10, 2022. Brig. Gen. Nethercot has commanded MCRD and the ERR since June of 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

