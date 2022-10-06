CMSAF visits NORAD and USNORTHCOM

(From left to right) U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Jackson, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Senior Executive Assistant to the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, NORAD and USNORTHCOM CSEL, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Wyatt Wolfe, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Executive Assistant to the CSEL, pose for a photo before entering the headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 10, 2022. The visit was part of several engagements Bass scheduled at military installations in the Colorado Springs area. (Department of Defense photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

