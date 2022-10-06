Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits NORAD and USNORTHCOM [Image 1 of 2]

    CMSAF visits NORAD and USNORTHCOM

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    U.S. Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Senior Enlisted Leader welcomes Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass to the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 10, 2022. The visit was part of several engagements Bass scheduled at military installations in the Colorado Springs area. (Department of Defense photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 16:49
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    CMSAF
    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    Bass
    CSEL

