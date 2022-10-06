U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Senior Enlisted Leader welcomes Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass to the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 10, 2022. The visit was part of several engagements Bass scheduled at military installations in the Colorado Springs area. (Department of Defense photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 16:49
|Photo ID:
|7265485
|VIRIN:
|220610-F-FD161-0001
|Resolution:
|3000x2463
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits NORAD and USNORTHCOM [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
