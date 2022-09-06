Fort Bragg is home to largest floating solar plant in the Southeast

Fort Bragg hosted a ribbon-cutting event for a floating solar array – the first of its kind in the Department of Defense and the largest floating system in the Southeast United States at 10 a.m. on June 10. The 1.1 megawatt floating solar system on the Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall will also include a 2-MW/2 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.



A collaboration between Fort Bragg, Duke Energy and Ameresco, this utility energy service contract project will provide carbon-free on-site generation, supplemental power to the local grid, and backup power for Camp Mackall during electricity outages.

