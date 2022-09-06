Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg is home to largest floating solar plant in the Southeast [Image 3 of 12]

    Fort Bragg is home to largest floating solar plant in the Southeast

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Sharilyn Wells 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg hosted a ribbon-cutting event for a floating solar array – the first of its kind in the Department of Defense and the largest floating system in the Southeast United States at 10 a.m. on June 10. The 1.1 megawatt floating solar system on the Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall will also include a 2-MW/2 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

    A collaboration between Fort Bragg, Duke Energy and Ameresco, this utility energy service contract project will provide carbon-free on-site generation, supplemental power to the local grid, and backup power for Camp Mackall during electricity outages.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 15:21
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    This work, Fort Bragg is home to largest floating solar plant in the Southeast [Image 12 of 12], by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS

    environment
    solar array
    Climate Change

