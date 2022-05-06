Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Monument D-Day Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    1st Infantry Division Monument D-Day Ceremony

    COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, 14, FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, U.S. Army Command Sgt Maj. Yves Pamphil, command sergeant major of the Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division observe the shores of Omaha Beach at the 1st Infantry Division Monument in Colleville-Sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Monument D-Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

