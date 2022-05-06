1st Infantry Division Monument D-Day Ceremony

From left, U.S. Army Command Sgt Maj. Yves Pamphil, command sergeant major of the Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division observe the shores of Omaha Beach at the 1st Infantry Division Monument in Colleville-Sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

