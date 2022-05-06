1st Infantry Division Monument D-Day Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and U.S. Soldiers honor the "Big Red One" Soldiers who landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day at the 1st Infantry Division Monument in Colleville-Sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)
