V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines issue weapons during Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2022. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as part of a series of integrated no-notice drills to maintain a high state of readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to maintain regional security. 3/2 is forward-deployed under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart)

