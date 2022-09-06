Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise [Image 3 of 8]

    V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines prepare to board an MV-22B Osprey for a long-range insertion of more than 800 miles during Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma on Okinawa to mainland Japan, June 9, 2022. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as part of a series of integrated no-notice drills to maintain a high state of readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to maintain regional security. 3/2 is forward-deployed under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 04:35
    Photo ID: 7263937
    VIRIN: 220609-M-EJ408-2058
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise
    V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise
    V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise
    V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise
    V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise
    V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise
    V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise
    V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Osprey
    Fuji
    Marines
    Infantry
    3D MARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT