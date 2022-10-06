Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WOLF PACK AIRMEN SUPPORT HABITAT FOR PACKMANITY

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Airman Dawson Worthy, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter and Airman Jacob McLaughlin 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, paint a ceiling during a Habitat for Packmanity event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 10, 2022. Volunteers gathered to improve and repair base structures to enhance quality of life for the current and future generation of the Wolf Pack.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 03:43
    Photo ID: 7263934
    VIRIN: 220610-F-HF074-1325
    Resolution: 7672x5061
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WOLF PACK AIRMEN SUPPORT HABITAT FOR PACKMANITY [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady

