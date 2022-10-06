WOLF PACK AIRMEN SUPPORT HABITAT FOR PACKMANITY

From left, Colonel John D. Caldwell, 8th Fighter Wing vice commander and Lt. Col. Steven M. Vick, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron commander scrape paint during a Habitat for Packmanity event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 10, 2022. Volunteers gathered to improve and repair base structures to enhance quality of life for the current and future generation of the Wolf Pack.
