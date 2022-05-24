WIESBADEN, Germany – It is strongly recommended to leave dangerous products such as motor oil, bleach, drain cleaner, pesticides, fertilizers and all toxic substances in their original packaging. In general: Keep hazardous materials out of the reach of children or pets. (Reference U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden by Roland Schedel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 03:01 Photo ID: 7263836 VIRIN: 220524-A-XW786-797 Resolution: 4434x2334 Size: 1.59 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safely Manage Hazardous Household Products [Image 2 of 2], by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.