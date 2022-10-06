Safely Manage Hazardous Household Products

Photo By Roland Schedel | WIESBADEN, Germany – It is strongly recommended to leave dangerous products such as...... read more read more Photo By Roland Schedel | WIESBADEN, Germany – It is strongly recommended to leave dangerous products such as motor oil, bleach, drain cleaner, pesticides, fertilizers and all toxic substances in their original packaging. In general: Keep hazardous materials out of the reach of children or pets. (Reference U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden by Roland Schedel) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – Many chemicals, materials, and products commonly found in the home are toxic and can be harmful to our health and our environment. Therefore, it is important to learn how to handle these items with care, and recycle or dispose of them responsibly.



“We would like the community to understand that hazardous products should not be placed outside of their homes for free collection, as it is dangerous if children obtain possession,” said Stephanie Henry of the Directorate of Public Works, Environmental Division.



She adds that it becomes a health and safety issue and that, if spilled, requires costly environmental testing, if the substance is unknown. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to leave dangerous products such as motor oil, bleach, drain cleaner, pesticides, fertilizers and all toxic substances in their original packaging. On the one hand, these containers are designed to be suitable for these products, but even more important are the hazard warnings on the containers, including an emergency number All that can usually be found on the original packaging. If you have a substance that is no longer in its original container and therefore its content is not known with 100 percent accuracy, it is recommended to return this product to the recycling center.



“If you have a container of liquids with an illegible or destroyed label, you should handwrite a note informing of the contents of the container and bring it to the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Recycling Center," said Henry.



As a general rule, care should be taken to keep hazardous materials out of the reach of children or pets.



WIESBADEN, Germany - These emergency numbers should be posted in every building, office, and household in the USAG Wiesbaden's footprint for everyone to easily access. (Reference U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden)



