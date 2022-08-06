A Step in the Right Direction: Reducing Misawa’s Carbon Footprint and Enabling Energy Independence

Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City mayor, and Andrew Lee, U.S. Consulate General of Sapporo consul general, answer interview questions in front of the newly constructed natural gas plant at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2022. All construction for the Energy Savings Performance Contract is scheduled to be completed by 2023, saving $16 million annually. The contract will be sustained for a minimum of 20 years as agreed upon by the host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

