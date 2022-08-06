Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Step in the Right Direction: Reducing Misawa’s Carbon Footprint and Enabling Energy Independence [Image 9 of 9]

    A Step in the Right Direction: Reducing Misawa’s Carbon Footprint and Enabling Energy Independence

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City mayor, and Andrew Lee, U.S. Consulate General of Sapporo consul general, answer interview questions in front of the newly constructed natural gas plant at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2022. All construction for the Energy Savings Performance Contract is scheduled to be completed by 2023, saving $16 million annually. The contract will be sustained for a minimum of 20 years as agreed upon by the host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    A Step in the Right Direction: Reducing Misawa&rsquo;s Carbon Footprint and Enabling Energy Independence

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Solar
    Climate Change
    Plant
    Carbon

