The USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) makes its way down the Willamette River en route to downtown Portland, Or. to participate in the 2022 Portland Rose Festival. (US Navy photo by Dan Rachal / NTAG Portland Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 22:09
|Photo ID:
|7263551
|VIRIN:
|220609-N-OA487-1002
|Resolution:
|2686x1791
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) transits Willamette River in Portland, Oregon [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
