The USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) makes its way down the Willamette River en route to downtown Portland, Or. to participate in the 2022 Portland Rose Festival. (US Navy photo by Dan Rachal / NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 22:09 Photo ID: 7263551 VIRIN: 220609-N-OA487-1002 Resolution: 2686x1791 Size: 0 B Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) transits Willamette River in Portland, Oregon [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.