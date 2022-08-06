Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Ships arrive in Portland for 2022 Rose Festival [Image 1 of 3]

    US Navy Ships arrive in Portland for 2022 Rose Festival

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland

    The USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) passes through the Broadway Bridge iduring a transit to Portland, Or. during the 2022 Portland Rose Festival. (US Navy photo by Dan Rachal / NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

    US Navy Ships arrive in Portland for 2022 Rose Festival
    USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) transits Willamette River in Portland, Oregon
    US Navy ships arrive in downtown Portland for 2022 Rose Festival

    #RoseFest #C3F #Portland #PortlandRoseFestival #Around3rdFleet #FleetWeek

