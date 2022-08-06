The USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) passes through the Broadway Bridge iduring a transit to Portland, Or. during the 2022 Portland Rose Festival. (US Navy photo by Dan Rachal / NTAG Portland Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 22:09
|Photo ID:
|7263537
|VIRIN:
|220609-N-OA487-1001
|Resolution:
|3021x2014
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Ships arrive in Portland for 2022 Rose Festival [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
