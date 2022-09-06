Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Munro arrives at CFAY

    USCGC Munro arrives at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 9, 2022) — The U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) sits pier side at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Munro visited CFAY during a scheduled port call while deployed in support of Operation North Pacific Guard, an annual high seas international law enforcement operation designed to detect and deter illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    This work, USCGC Munro arrives at CFAY [Image 9 of 9], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    Commander
    USCGC Munro
    Operation North Pacific Guard

