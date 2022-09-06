USCGC Munro arrives at CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 9, 2022) — The U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) sits pier side at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Munro visited CFAY during a scheduled port call while deployed in support of Operation North Pacific Guard, an annual high seas international law enforcement operation designed to detect and deter illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

