First Team Commander Connects With Local Community

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general (center), attended a luncheon with Jim Yeonopolus, Chancellor for Central Texas College (left) and Maj. Gen. retired Ken Cox, aide to the Secretary of the Army (right) at Central Texas College in Killeen, Texas, on June 7. The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce hosts quarterly luncheons each year and today’s event was the final luncheon of the year.

