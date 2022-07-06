Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Team Commander Connects With Local Community [Image 2 of 2]

    First Team Commander Connects With Local Community

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general (center), attended a luncheon with Jim Yeonopolus, Chancellor for Central Texas College (left) and Maj. Gen. retired Ken Cox, aide to the Secretary of the Army (right) at Central Texas College in Killeen, Texas, on June 7. The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce hosts quarterly luncheons each year and today’s event was the final luncheon of the year.

    This work, First Team Commander Connects With Local Community [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Elliot Alagueuzian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Team
    Army
    Live the Legend
    Cav Legacy

