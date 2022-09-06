First Team Commander Connects With Local Community

Photo By Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian | Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general (center),...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian | Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general (center), attended a luncheon with Jim Yeonopolus, Chancellor for Central Texas College (left) and Maj. Gen. retired Ken Cox, aide to the Secretary of the Army (right) at Central Texas College in Killeen, Texas, on June 7. The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce hosts quarterly luncheons each year and today’s event was the final luncheon of the year. see less | View Image Page

KILLEEN - The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon at Central Texas College June 7 and welcomed Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, commanding general of the1st Cavalry Division, as its guest speaker.



Associations for the luncheon included the Military Relations Council, Texas A&M - Central Texas and the Fort Hood National Bank. These luncheons are held quarterly and serve as an opportunity for leaders in both military and the local community to connect with each other and improve relations. After his remarks Richardson received questions from the audience about the future improvements and adjustments that will occur in the division over the next eight years. As well as his two primary initiatives that are meant to improve relationships and build trust between Troopers and leaders.



"These luncheons are important for maintaining the connection between the military installation (Fort Hood) and the surrounding community," said Rebekah Moon, vice president for Investor Services and a GKCC member. "It also helps community leaders gain a better understanding of current events impacting the military and seek ways to help if there is an opportunity."



Keith Sledd, executive director for the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, emphasized on the fact that developing good relations with Soldiers and their families who live off base is important.



"With around 72 percent of the Soldiers and families living in the communities, they are our neighbors not just Soldiers," said Sledd. "The communities appreciate their service and the sacrifices they and their Families experience on behalf of our communities and our nation."



During the luncheon, Richardson shared some key points about the current state of the 1CD including a few interesting points about the division's rich history, current programs, future plans to integrate modern equipment and adjusting the division's structure to support large scale combat operations. He continued by highlighting that 1CD would become the most modern and largest division in the U.S. Army.



"What you will see as we talk about the future of the division is that we're going to be asked to adapt to current operating environment and change not only our equipment but also our force structure," said Richardson. "Which will have an impact here in the local area."



One of the questions asked during his speech was how the 1st Cavalry Division as a whole is implementing People First?



"With the People First initiative we moved people to the top,” Richardson said as he highlighted the importance of taking care of Troopers and their Families. “Then we worked down our priorities, and what we have seen is a drastic improvement in morale and trust amongst our Troopers."



An example of building trust and taking care of Troopers is the creation of Pegasus Troop. An integration unit meant to welcome incoming Troopers and leaders to the division. A major change that has happened due to Pegasus Troops is the drastic drop of sexual harassment.



One of Richardson’s main initiatives is to direct all of the First Team Troopers to write a one page story of their life. Aiding leaders to get to know their Trooper(s) on a more personal level. Richardson mentioned that leaders discovered very unique things about the Soldiers such as the style of leadership they respond to. Both leaders and subordinates would connect on a more personal level and develop and deeper level of trust.

"If nothing else the Soldiers feel like 'Oh you care enough to ask' because that the thing they didn't feel like they were being listened to and this generation definitely wants to be listened to." Richardson said as he discussed the open communication between first line supervisors with the friends and families of the Soldiers they lead.



Richardson wants to ensure that a positive and caring relationship is established between everyone and that foundation is just as important to the Soldiers as it is to the people in their lives. He noted that the positive feedback from these two initiatives has already been felt throughout the division.



The second initiative is allowing leaders to call the Trooper’s next of kin. This creates an open line of communication between those charged with leading Soldiers and the immediate family members.



"I had a Soldier recently come up to me and said 'Sir, I want you to know the best thing you all did this week was make our squad leaders call our parents. It has changed our relationship completely'" Richardson smiled as he recalled the discussion with the Trooper and continued. “'Sir just so you know, if the Army of the last 3 years had been the Army of the last two weeks I would've re-enlisted.’”



Richardson’s goal is for the division to continue to grow and build a lethal force capable of defending the nation while continuing to develop powerful and positive relationships between the Troopers, their families/friends, and the leaders - one based on trust.