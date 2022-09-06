220609-N-BR419-1130 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Justin Melo, left, from Jacksonville, Florida, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ian Nixon, from Brookshire, Texas, assigned to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, move ordnance on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 17:22 Photo ID: 7263210 VIRIN: 220609-N-BR419-1130 Resolution: 4216x2811 Size: 790.26 KB Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 15 of 15], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.